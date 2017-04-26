Home /
Style: Have a (matzo) ball at the Jewish food fest
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:32 a.m.
For 364 days a year, it’s very difficult to find a good knish in central Arkansas. But on the day of the annual Jewish Food & Cultural Festival, the delicious dough-wrapped mashed potato concoctions are served up by the dozens, along with other Jewish delicacies including rugelach, Jennifer Nixon writes in Thursday’s Style section.
There are the more well-known items like bagels and corned beef sandwiches but also there will be kugel (a pudding-like dessert or side dish), stuffed cabbage rolls and blintzes (crepes filled with cheese) sold at Sunday’s festival at War Memorial Stadium.
Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Style: Have a (matzo) ball at the Jewish food fest
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.