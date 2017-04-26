Weather service cancels tornado warnings for several Arkansas counties

10:55 P.M. UPDATE

The National Weather Service has canceled tornado warnings issued earlier for Conway, Faulkner, Pope and Van Buren counties.

Nearly 10,000 Entergy Arkansas customers were without power as of Wednesday morning, according to the company's outage map.

Of the outages, nearly 7,000 customers were affected in Pope County, and about 2,600 were in the dark in Yell County.

— Brandon Riddle

10:30 A.M. UPDATE

A tornado warning has been issued for portions of Conway, Faulkner, Pope and Van Buren counties until 11:15 a.m.

The National Weather Service in North Little Rock said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was moving east at 55 mph over Happy Bend, which is about 12 miles northwest of Morrilton.

Golf-ball size hail is possible as the storm moves through the warning area, officials said.

— Brandon Riddle

10 A.M. UPDATE

New tornado warnings have been issued for parts of Perry, Conway, Yell, Pope and Logan counties.

The National Weather Service in Little Rock said a severe storm capable of producing a tornado was moving east at 65 mph. It was near Plainview in Yell County at 9:55 a.m. A storm capable of producing a tornado was about 10 miles southwest of Russellville at 10 a.m. and moving east at 45 mph.

The warnings, which are viewable in red on the map above, continue through 10:30 a.m.

— Gavin Lesnick

9:55 A.M. UPDATE

A tornado warning issued earlier Wednesday for northern Johnson County has been canceled.

The National Weather Service in Little Rock issued the warning at 9:30 a.m. after a severe storm capable of producing a tornado was detected near Woodland, or 9 miles northwest of Clarksville.

The warning was set to continue until 10:15 a.m., but it was canceled shortly before 10 a.m.

— Gavin Lesnick

9:30 A.M. UPDATE

A large part of Arkansas, including Little Rock, has been upgraded to a moderate risk for severe storms that will bring heavy rainfall, cloud cover, damaging winds and possibly tornadoes Wednesday, forecasters said.

A cold front stretching diagonally from Fort Smith to Eureka Springs is passing through the state, meteorologist Sean Clarke said Wednesday morning.

That front coupled with a “great deal” of wind energy means conditions are ripe for severe storms to erupt, he said.

Arkansans can expect a line of storms to push west to east through the state and be east of the Mississippi River by 8 p.m. or 9 p.m., Clarke said. Those storms will likely bring straight-line winds, hail up to an inch in diameter, heavy rainfall and possible tornadoes, Clarke said.

At the end of the day, Northwest Arkansas should log up to 3 inches of rainfall, while much of eastern Arkansas will get around 1 inch, Clarke said. The weather will be fairly warm, with temperatures hovering in the 70s to low 80s despite the expected cloud cover, Clarke said.

To decide if the storms qualify as severe, storm spotters and sheriff’s offices will be watching for hail the size of a quarter and reporting any damage to the Little Rock office, Clarke said.

Because it’s difficult to get accurate wind speed measurements in most of Arkansas, the National Weather Service relies on reports of roofs being swept off houses or trees getting blown down and snapped to determine wind severity, he said.

When preparing for inclement weather, most people have a specific plan for when they’re at home, Clarke said. Because these storms are coming midday while people are at work, Arkansans should “take a minute to look around your office” and find the safe places to take shelter, he said.

As for the rest of the week, severe storms are predicted to return Friday as a warm front travels northward across Arkansas, forecasters said. Those storms will bring hail and winds are expected as well as flash flooding. This weekend, parts of Arkansas could drown out Wednesday’s rainfall numbers and get more than 8 inches, Clarke said.

Most parts of Arkansas not under the moderate risk for severe storms are under an enhanced risk, which is one step down, Clarke said.

— Emma Pettit