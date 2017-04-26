Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 11:07 a.m.

Trump proposing 'biggest tax cut' in U.S. history

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:35 a.m.

file-in-this-friday-april-21-2017-file-photo-president-donald-trump-poses-for-a-portrait-in-the-oval-office-in-washington-trump-will-mark-the-end-of-his-first-100-days-in-office-with-a-flurry-of-executive-orders-as-he-looks-to-fulfill-campaign-promises-and-rack-up-victories-ahead-of-that-milestone-ap-photoandrew-harnik-file

FILE - In this Friday, April 21, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump poses for a portrait in the Oval Office in Washington. Trump will mark the end of his first 100 days in office with a flurry of executive orders as he looks to fulfill campaign promises and rack up victories ahead of that milestone. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is proposing "the biggest tax cut" ever, even as the government struggles with mounting debt, in an effort to fulfill his promises to stimulate job creation and middle class prosperity.

White House officials Wednesday were to release broad outlines of a tax overhaul that would provide large tax cuts to businesses big and small. The top tax rate for individuals would drop by a few percentage points, from 39.6 percent to the "mid-30s," according to an official with knowledge of the plan.

Small businesses would see their top tax rate go from 39.6 percent to the proposed corporate tax rate of 15 percent, said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a Wednesday morning speech.

Mnuchin said the proposed overhaul would amount to "the biggest tax cut" and the "largest tax reform" in U.S. history. He said the lower tax rate for small business owners — a category that under current legal definitions could include doctors, lawyers and even companies such the Trump Organization — would not be used as a loophole for the rich to reduce their tax burden.

But the Treasury secretary declined to say there would be no absolute tax cut for the wealthy, a promise he made last year during a TV interview. "Our objective is simplifying personal taxes," he said.

The plan will not include provisions to increase spending on infrastructure projects, one possible sweetener that could help gain congressional support.

