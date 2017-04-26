Home /
Twitter reports 1Q loss
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:28 a.m.
SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter Inc. is reporting a loss of $61.6 million in its first quarter.
The San Francisco company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 11 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.
The short messaging service posted revenue of $548.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $512.1 million.
