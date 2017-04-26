Spanish police seize 9 suspected jihadis

MADRID -- Police in northeastern Spain arrested nine suspected members of a jihadi group Tuesday in raids that officials said might help resolve recent deadly attacks in Belgium and France.

Police said the arrested were one Spaniard and eight Moroccans living in Catalonia between 30 and 40 years old.

A regional police spokesman said at least four of the detained are suspected of being linked to people arrested after the 2016 Brussels airport and subway attacks that killed 32 people and wounded 300 others. The officer spoke on condition of anonymity in keeping with police regulations.

Regional police spokesman Josep Lluis Trapero told TV3 regional television that four of the detained were clearly members the Islamic State extremist group. He said the arrests could help solve investigations into attacks in France and Belgium.

Trapero said the group was also being investigated for drug trafficking and other crimes.

Mosul quarter cleared of ISIS, Iraqi says

BAGHDAD -- Iraqi troops on Tuesday uprooted Islamic State militants from the largest neighborhood in the western half of the city of Mosul, a senior military commander said, a major development in the monthslong fight to recapture the country's second-largest city.

U.S.-backed Iraqi forces declared eastern Mosul "fully liberated" in January, after officially beginning the operation to retake the city in October.

In February, the troops started a new push to clear Mosul's western side of Islamic State militants, but weeks later their push stalled mainly because of stiff resistance by the Sunni militant group.

On Tuesday, special forces Lt. Gen. Abdul-Wahab al-Saadi said the sprawling al-Tanek neighborhood was now "fully liberated and under full control" of the security forces. Al-Saadi did not provide more details.

To the east of al-Tanek, Iraqi forces have been facing tough resistance in Mosul's Old City, an area that stretches along the Tigris River, which divides Mosul into its eastern and western half. The Old City's narrow alleys and densely populated areas have made it hard for troops to move forward.

Venezuelan protest to fill streets again

Venezuela's opposition plans to march today to downtown Caracas as part of its campaign to force fresh elections and restore the powers of the parliamentary branch it controls.

Opposition leader Juan Carlos Caldera, speaking at a news conference Tuesday in Caracas, said the march would head to the the human-rights ombudsman's office from the same 26 starting points used in an April 19 march that drew over a million supporters.

Opposition supporters occupied roadways around the country for much of Monday afternoon amid only a limited response from security forces. Still, public prosecutor Luisa Ortega Diaz, who publicly split with the ruling United Socialist Party of President Nicolas Maduro after the Supreme Court tried to invalidate the National Assembly, said on Tuesday that the death toll from clashes over the past month had risen to 26 after three more people were killed overnight.

"Everyone should tone down the rhetoric and try and elevate it," she said, renewing a call for fresh dialogue and adding that 1,289 people had been detained over the past weeks of unrest. "No one desires a civil war."

Taliban overrun 3 Afghan checkpoints

KABUL, Afghanistan -- The Taliban overran three security checkpoints in Afghanistan's northern Takhar province, killing eight policemen and cutting off a key road and two of the region's districts, an Afghan official said Tuesday.

Sunatullah Timor, the provincial spokesman, said Monday's attack triggered an hourslong firefight and also left three police officers wounded. Eight of the attackers were also killed in the gunbattle, he said.

The insurgents succeeded in cutting off the districts of Darqad and Khuja Bhawedin, Timor said, but the government has sent in reinforcements and launched a counterattack.

The attack coincided with Monday's visit to Kabul by U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis to assess what has become America's longest war as the Trump administration weighs sending in more U.S. troops to help the Afghans fight the insurgency.

From Kabul, Mattis offered a grim assessment for Afghan forces fighting the Taliban, saying that "2017 is going to be another tough year."

A Section on 04/26/2017