Thursday, April 27, 2017, 1 p.m.

1 tornado confirmed in Arkansas; crews investigating another

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 11:59 a.m.


The National Weather Service in Little Rock confirmed an EF0 tornado in northern Yell County Thursday morning.

Meteorologist Charles Dalton said the tornado touched down around 10:10 a.m. Wednesday west of Arkansas 27 and west and southwest of Dardanelle. The tornado was about 50 yards wide and had a half-mile wide track, Dalton said.

Dalton called the twister a “small, short tornado.”

The damage from the tornado was “embedded in a larger area of straight-line damage,” Dalton said, adding that some power line supports and trees had been affected by the winds.

There was no structural damage, the meteorologist said.

A survey crew is investigating another potential tornado near Brinkley in Monroe County, where Dalton said the weather service received reports of “widespread tree damage” and structure damage.

