Annual SpringFest set for this weekend

— The 30th annual Springfest is set for Friday and Saturday, with the main festival centered in Spring Park and additional events throughout the city.

The free festival will start at noon Friday and continue all day Saturday. The event will feature an extensive arts and crafts show with handmade items such as jewelry, soap, leather works, furniture and toys.

Visitors can partake of festival-food favorites such as corn dogs and onion blossoms, as well as ice cream and kettle corn.

Children will have plenty to keep them busy at Springfest, including pony rides, a petting zoo and the butterfly experience at the Butterfly Pavilion.

Tickets to the pavilion are $3 and include a butterfly net. Train rides and inflatables will also be available.

On Saturday, the Mountain Top Volkswagen Club will sponsor its 11th annual Volkswagen Car Show in Spring Park, where car enthusiasts can view collectible cars from around the state or display their own restorations.

Visitors can also check out the classic car show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Heber Springs Municipal Airport.

The Greers Ferry Lake Trails Council, a nonprofit organization dedicated to building multiuse trails in the area, will host both a social 20-mile bicycle ride (no one left behind) around Heber Springs, and a more challenging 55-mile ride around the eastern half of Greers Ferry Lake.

Both rides will begin at 7:30 a.m. at Sulphur Creek Outfitters, with the ride-survivors and cook-out party beginning at 10 a.m.

All proceeds from the rides will be used to build more bicycling and walking trails in Heber Springs. Register for the rides online at GFLTC.com or at Sulphur Creek Outfitters at 625 S. Seventh St. in Heber Springs.

There will also be live entertainment both days at the Bandshell in Spring Park, beginning at 5 p.m. Friday with magician Cedric Morely. He will present a magic act, followed by the creation of unique balloon animals.

On Saturday, Ronald McDonald will perform and host a meet-and-greet at 11 a.m.

The Jubilation Jazz Band will take the stage at 1 p.m., and the day will close with two performances by 17-year-old musician Grace Storming. She is scheduled to go on at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m at the Bandshell.

For more information, contact Rich Florczak, the Heber Springs Chamber events manager, at (870) 834-1437 or events@heber-springs.com.