Arkansas closes spring game to public

— Arkansas has closed its spring game to the public Saturday because of heavy rains and thunderstorms forecasted for the area.

The game still is scheduled to be played at Razorback Stadium at noon and will be televised by the SEC Network. The game could be moved to Arkansas' indoor facility, the Walker Pavilion, but will be televised regardless of where it is played, a spokesperson said.

According to the National Weather Service, a moderate risk of severe thunderstorms exists for Fayetteville on Saturday. Hail, heavy winds and up to 8 inches of rain are possible with the storms, which are scheduled to begin Friday.

In addition to the football game, the forecast caused Arkansas to move its Saturday baseball game against Ole Miss to Friday, when it will play a doubleheader beginning at noon.