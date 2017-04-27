Arkansas State names 3 finalists for chancellor's post

JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has named three finalists to become chancellor of the university's Jonesboro campus.

ASU said Thursday that the three are Kelly Damphousse, Ronald Elsenbaumer and Alan Shao.

Damphousse is currently dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Oklahoma, Elsenbaumer is interim provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of Texas-Arlington and Shao is dean of the School of Business at The College of Charleston in South Carolina.

The three are to visit campus on separate days in May for interviews and to meet with the search committee as well as faculty, staff, students, and community members.

Former Chancellor Tim Hudson resigned last August after a critical audit of the university's study abroad program that was run by Hudson's wife.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.