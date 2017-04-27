Arkansas woman, 23, killed in two-vehicle collision on U.S. 70

A 23-year-old woman was killed when her car veered into oncoming traffic on U.S. 70 east of Hot Springs in Garland County, authorities said.

Melody Boling of Hot Springs was driving a 2008 Cadillac STS west on the highway around 1:15 p.m. near Boekah Street when she lost control of the vehicle, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Cadillac then went into the eastbound lanes, where an eastbound Ford van struck its passenger side, police said.

Boling died at the scene. The van driver, 28-year-old William Morgan of Hensley, was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries, the report shows.

Conditions at the time were said to be raining and wet.

The death was the 153rd in a traffic crash on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.