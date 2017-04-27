Authorities: 2 children listed as 'critically missing' after last seen days ago in Arkansas

Two children are listed as “critically missing” after they were last seen days ago in Arkansas, according to authorities.

In a statement, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said 2-year-old Acelynn Wester and her 9-year-old brother Reilly Scarbrough went missing from Mena on Thursday and Sunday, respectively.

The agency labels a child as “critically missing” when they are at an “elevated risk of danger if not located as soon as possible due to the circumstances surrounding the child’s disappearance,” according to its website.

Details of those circumstances were not immediately available.

As of Thursday morning, a Morgan Nick Amber Alert had not been issued in the case.

Acelynn is described as standing about 2 feet tall and weighing 25 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Reilly stands about 3 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 60 pounds, authorities said. He also has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the children is asked to call 911, the Polk County sheriff’s office at (479) 394-2511 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.