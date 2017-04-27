Trooper dies; shooter holes up in house

MIDDLETOWN, Del. -- A man shot and killed a Delaware state trooper outside a convenience store on Wednesday and later barricaded himself inside his house, where he continued to fire shots at officers, police said.

The trooper was shot multiple times and died at a hospital, Col. Nathaniel McQueen, the state police superintendent, said at a news conference.

The trooper, whose name was not released pending notification of relatives, was shot around 12:10 p.m. after he approached a vehicle in the parking lot of a convenience store. McQueen said the vehicle had two people inside.

One man got out of the car and shot the trooper several times before running away, McQueen said. The other man was arrested at the scene, he said.

Police tracked the gunman to his home in a subdivision of two-story homes in Middletown, about 15 miles south of where the trooper was shot. The gunman, alone in the house, refused to leave and fired several shots at officers surrounding the home, said Master Cpl. Gary Fournier, a state police spokesman.

Texas seeks release of execution drug

HOUSTON -- Texas prison officials asked a federal judge Wednesday to rescind a U.S. Food and Drug Administration order that blocks the corrections agency from receiving a foreign shipment of a drug that the state wants to use for executions.

Attorneys for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice filed suit in U.S. District Court in Galveston, arguing that it's unlawful for the U.S. agency to refuse importation of 1,000 vials of sodium thiopental that have been held since July 2015 at Houston Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The drug shipment was purchased by the prison agency from an unidentified foreign drug supplier.

"The refusal order directly harms [the Texas Department of Criminal Justice] by preventing [the department] from having the option of using the drugs at issue in lawful executions," according to the court filing.

FDA spokesman Lyndsay Meyer said the agency does not comment on pending litigation.

A status conference on the case will be held today before U.S. District Judge George Hanks Jr.

Board ends retirement pay for Hastert

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Trustees of an Illinois state retirement board Wednesday terminated the pension that imprisoned former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert received for his nearly six years of service in the Illinois General Assembly.

The General Assembly Retirement System's board of trustees voted 5-2 to end Hastert's $28,000 annual pension. Hastert, 75, is serving a 15-month prison term in a hush-money case that stemmed from his sexual abuse of students when he taught at an Illinois public school more than 35 years ago. The Republican pleaded guilty in 2015 to federal bank violations and is to be released Aug. 16.

Hastert's attorneys declined to comment about the decision Wednesday. Hastert has the option of appealing in state court.

Illinois law allows for the state to revoke the pensions of people convicted of felonies connected to their time serving in the state Legislature.

The Illinois Teachers' Retirement System previously revoked the pension money Hastert earned for his time as a teacher in Yorkville. He still is eligible for pension funds from his time in Congress.

Ferguson court system gets audit 'poor'

ST. LOUIS -- An audit begun after community unrest stemming from the fatal police shooting in 2014 of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., found the city's court system "in disarray" and disorganized.

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway released details of the audit Wednesday. The report gives the St. Louis suburb's court system a "poor" rating, the lowest available.

One cited problem was files stored in an unsecured storage garage, and damaged by water and mold. Other issues include uncooperative and "at times combative" court and city personnel that caused delays in access to files. Auditors also found $26,000 in illegal fees charged to residents.

Ferguson City Manager De'Carlon Seewood said the city fully cooperated during the audit, which mostly covered the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2015.

