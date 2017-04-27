Business news in brief

U.S. Steel stock plunges after 1Q report

U.S. Steel Corp. shares plummeted after the nation's second-biggest producer said it's speeding up plant upgrades to resolve shortcomings that choked earnings even as prices of the metal surged.

The Pittsburgh-based company's shares fell $8.33, or 27 percent, to close Wednesday at $22.78.

The stock extended declines before the start of regular trading as Chief Executive Officer Mario Longhi tried to defend his strategy on a conference call with analysts.

In an earnings report released after the bell Tuesday, U.S. Steel posted adjusted first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $74 million, falling short of all nine analyst estimates.

The average price of U.S. hot-rolled steel coil, a benchmark product used in everything from bridges to microwaves, rose 55 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, helped by successful U.S. trade cases against imports.

-- Bloomberg News

OPEC's cuts extension seen as probable

There's a high probability that OPEC will agree to extend crude-oil production curbs aimed at draining excess global supply, according to Jeff Currie, head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

On a scale of 1 to 10, the chance of a deal is a 6 or 7, Currie said Wednesday in an interview on Bloomberg TV. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is scheduled to meet May 25 to discuss the curbs.

West Texas Intermediate crude would trade in a $55- to $60-a-barrel range if the accord is extended, which is a "substantial upside, given we are trading at roughly $49.50" a barrel, Currie said. There would be a $3 to $5 downside risk if there's no deal to prolong the cuts.

-- Bloomberg News

Banks consider Frankfurt after U.K. exit

International banks are getting serious about moving workers to Frankfurt, Germany, after last year's British vote to exit the European Union spurred competition among European cities to lure jobs away from London.

"Nothing concrete happened last year, but that all changed in the first quarter of this year," said Carsten Ape, head of office leasing for Germany at U.S. property broker CBRE Group Inc. "Banks are now looking in earnest at specific locations."

The uncertainty triggered by Britain's decision to leave the EU has prompted banks to consider setting up new hubs in the EU to secure continued access to the bloc. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc. are considering choosing Frankfurt as their EU base, people with knowledge of the situation said in January.

Part of Frankfurt's appeal is that it's the cheapest major financial center in the EU to live and work, according to property broker Savills PLC. The combined annual cost of renting an apartment and the per-employee office space expense totaled just under $33,000 in the German city, less than half that of Paris.

"There won't be enough for everyone," said Juergen Schmid, who leads Savills' property-investment business in Frankfurt. "That will in turn increase the demand for offices in less attractive locations."

-- Bloomberg News

Chipotle stock rallies after sales climb

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. shares gained the most in more than three months after the burrito chain's sales finally started to bounce back from a food-safety crisis that began in 2015.

Same-store sales rose almost 18 percent in the first quarter, beating the 15.5 percent average estimate compiled by Consensus Metrix. But there was a cloud hanging over the celebration: Chipotle also warned that its payment system suffered a data breach.

The sales recovery follows the bleakest stretch in the restaurant chain's history, when an E. coli outbreak and other food-poisoning incidents hurt its reputation and chased away customers.

Chipotle's stock rose $11.23, or 2.4 percent, to close Wednesday at $482.99. Through Tuesday's close, the shares had gained 25 percent this year, lifted by optimism that the company was nearing a recovery.

Earnings amounted to $1.60 a share last quarter, topping the $1.29 predicted by analysts. Revenue also was rosier than Wall Street projected. It climbed to $1.07 billion, compared with an average estimate of $1.05 billion.

In reporting a breach of its payment systems, Chipotle joins a long line of restaurants and retailers suffering hacker attacks in recent years. Chipotle said it believes the unauthorized activity has been halted, but a fraud investigation is underway.

-- Bloomberg News

