COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

April 27

Church Potluck Dinner

SEARCY — Calvary Chapel Searcy, 216 Johnston Road, an extension of Calvary Chapel Fort Lauderdale, will have a church potluck dinner at 6 p.m. The event will include food, fellowship and Scripture. Everyone is welcome to attend and bring a dish to share. For more information, call (501) 268-7540.

Empower the Homeless Annual Dinner

SEARCY — The Empower the Homeless Annual Dinner will take place at 6 p.m. at the Robbins Sanford Grand Hall, 118 N. Spring St. The dinner will benefit Jacob’s Place Homeless Mission in Searcy. To purchase tickets or to make a donation, call (501) 380-8283.

April 28

Friends of Old Main Spring Concert Series

SALEM — The Friends of Old Main will host Fridays With Friends, a spring concert series, in the Old Main schoolhouse auditorium, 221 N. Oak St. Doors will open at 5 p.m., with dinner served by members of the Friends, and music will begin at 6 p.m. Admission is a suggested donation of $7. The lineup for the series includes a concert this Friday with The Natural Disasters, featuring John T. Parks and Sarah Jo Roark. Proceeds will benefit the schoolhouse’s renovations. For more information, visit the Fulton County Heritage Foundation page on Facebook or call (501) 607-3767.

White County Iris Society Show

SEARCY — The White County Iris Society will present its annual iris show in the lobby of Regions Bank in downtown Searcy. Entries in the show will be accepted from 8-9 a.m. Judging will begin at 10, and the judged entries will be available for viewing from noon to 3:45 p.m.

April 28 and April 29

Cherokee Village Community Chorus Concert

CHEROKEE VILLAGE — The Cherokee Village Community Chorus will present its spring concert at 6:30 p.m. Friday and at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Omaha Center. The performance, titled That’s Show Biz, is a concert of Broadway show tunes. Tickets, at $5 each, are available from any chorus member or at the door. All are invited to attend.

Daisy Patch Quilt Show

HEBER SPRINGS — The Daisy Patch Quilt Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Cleburne County Fairgrounds, 880 Bittle Road. There will be vendors, door prizes, quilt displays and food. For more information, call Gerri Shipley at (501) 206-8965.

April 28 and May 2

Harding School of Theology LIVE Classroom

SEARCY — Harding School of Theology in Memphis, Tennessee, has announced its Live Interactive Video Education classroom setup for master’s degree programs in Bible, ministry and theology. Current and prospective students can attend virtual campus visits via LIVE technology Friday and Tuesday. Participants may register to attend the sessions at www.hst.edu/live. HST LIVE is formatted to allow distance learners to better engage with their peers in the classroom.

April 29

Arkansas Street Machines Car & Truck Show

JACKSONVILLE — The 18th annual Arkansas Street Machines Car & Truck Show, originally set for last week but postponed because of expected storms, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Goodsell Truck Accessories, 401 Municipal Drive. The show will feature cars, trucks, antiques, classics, and new cars from local dealers. Proceeds from the show will benefit the Jacksonville Museum of Military History. For more information, call (501) 982-2245.

Daylily Society Spring Sale

SEARCY — The White County Daylily Society will have its annual spring sale, rain or shine, from 8 a.m to noon on the east side of the court square. For more information, call (501) 268-3711.

ONGOING

Art Contest

SALEM — The Salem Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9777 Auxiliary will sponsor an art contest for students and adults at the Fulton County Fair. The contest’s theme is What Red, White and Blue Means to Me, and entries can be any art medium. The age divisions will be Youth, 12 and younger; Juniors, 13-18; and adults, 19 and older. All adult entries must be framed and wired and ready to hang, and youth and junior entries can be on heavy poster board with holes punched in the top and string or wire to hang. Enter online after June 1, and preregister by July 15. For more information, call the Salem VFW Auxiliary at (870) 371-0421 or the fair office at (870) 895-5565.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. In 2016, this mission of the church served more than 8,600 lunches to the hungry and needy of Cabot.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club has regular get-togethers at noon the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Kingpin Sports Grill. Lions serve local communities and protect the planet. Club members provide children with eyeglasses, offer food for seniors and provide assistance during natural disasters. All are invited to the meetings.

Upcoming

El Paso Fish Fry

EL PASO — The El Paso community’s annual fish fry will take place at 6 p.m. May 5 at the El Paso Community Center. The fare will include fried catfish, fries, coleslaw, baked beans, hushpuppies and homemade desserts. Donations will be accepted at the door. Proceeds will benefit the newly opened El Paso Library and the city’s park and playground. For more information, call (501) 796-3593.

Pioneer Day Homecoming Gospel Singing

MELBOURNE — The annual Pioneer Day Homecoming Gospel Singing will take place at 6:30 p.m. May 5 in the Miller Auditorium at Ozarka College. The free event will be Gaither Homecoming style, with the choir composed of members from several counties. Many of the songs will be from the Heavenly Highway hymnals. A preshow will begin at 6 p.m. For more information, contact Gayle Cooper at (870) 368-7156.

Mud Volleyball Tournament

SEARCY — The Searcy Kiwanis Club’s third annual Mud Volleyball Tournament will take place May 6 at the Searcy Sports Complex. Games will start at 2 p.m. Proceeds from the tournament will be used to purchase new tennis shoes for children who need them for school. Teams must have six players (two alternates optional). Registration is $50 per team. The deadline to register is Wednesday.

CASA Derby Day Fundraiser

NEWPORT — The 3rd Judicial District Court Appointed Special Advocates will present a Derby Day fundraiser to benefit CASA from 2:30-6:30 p.m. May 6 at the Newport Country Club. Attendees will watch the Kentucky Derby live on a big-screen TV. There will be a win, place or show raffle, with raffle tickets at $5 each or five for $20. The event will feature heavy hors d’oeurves, a Horseshoe Pitching Contest, a Ladies Hat Contest, silent and live auctions, a hobby-horse race for adults, and two areas for photo opportunities. The cost is $35 per person.

Business Expo

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Business Expo, presented by FNBC, from 10 am. to 3 p.m May 10 at the new Batesville Community Center and Aquatics Park. The theme is Luau. The Business to Business Trade Show, open to chamber members only, will take place from

10-11 a.m. The Business Expo will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A Taste of the Chamber, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., will feature local cuisine provided by chamber members. Booth rental is $175 or $150 for nonprofits. To reserve a booth, call (870) 793-2378 or visit membership@mybatesville.org.

