Home / Latest News /
Convicted murderer executed; state puts 4th inmate to death in 8 days
By Emma Pettit
This article was published April 27, 2017 at 11:09 p.m.
You will be redirected momentarily to the story about Kenneth Williams' execution, or you can click here to go there immediately.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Convicted murderer executed; state puts 4th inmate to death in 8 days
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.