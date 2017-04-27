Conway Women’s Chorus to perform Sunday afternoon

— Members of the Conway Women’s Chorus will present their spring concert at 2 p.m. Sunday at Wesley United Methodist Church, 2310 E. Oak St. There is no admission charge, and the public is invited.

Joan Hanna, director of the Faulkner Academy of Arts, which sponsors the women’s chorus, said the concert, Elements of Song, will celebrate music illustrating the four elements — wind, water, fire and earth.

Members of the chorus presented a “commercial” for Sunday’s concert April 11 during bingo night at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center in Conway.

“We are here to advertise our concert, hoping that many of you will attend,” Hanna said, smiling, as she introduced the chorus to the audience at the senior center. “Many of you may remember some of the songs we will sing.”

Hannah said Sunday’s concert will feature oldies but goodies, such as Roy Orbison and Joe Melson’s “Blue Bayou,” Irving Berlin’s “Blue Skies” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” written by Nickolas Ashford and Valerie Simpson and made popular by Marvin Gaye and, later, Diana Ross.

“We will also present some new numbers selected for their beautiful melodies and upbeat rhythms,” Hanna said. “And as always, the audience will be invited to laugh with us as we explain a director’s dilemma when programming a concert.”

The performance will also feature selections by the chorus’s newly formed World War I Ensemble.

“We just recently completed touring all four corners of the state with our Civil War program and are now venturing out with a program highlighting songs from the World War I era,” Hanna said.

“When I heard about the creation of the Arkansas World War I Centennial Commemoration Committee, I thought we could find songs that were popular during that time and perform them,” she said.

“Members of the World War I Ensemble will bring the music of 1917-1918 alive with their period style and humor,” said Hanna, who sings, plays piano and directs the chorus and its ensembles.

Members of the World War I Ensemble, who are all members of the Conway Women’s Chorus, include Anna Abernathy, Elizabeth Barnes, Judie Burney, Mimi Carlin, Donna Overton, Dee Woodrum and Teena Woodworth, all of Conway; Ruth Bass-Burgess of Bee Branch; Anita Bayless of Vilonia; Lisa Bouabedi of Greenbrier; Barb Cavallo and Melissa Stiller, both of Maumelle; Julie Craig of Mount Vernon; Kendra Thomas of Little Rock; and Jo-Ed Woodward of Mayflower.

Other members of the Conway Women’s Chorus include Lynn Baker, Frankie Reynolds, Sally Wise and Kari Yamber, all of Conway; Nancy Henderson of Wooster; and Jan Newcomer and Kimberly Norris, both of Greenbrier.

The Conway Women’s Chorus was organized in 2005, when Conway hosted the first Earth Day celebration. Hanna was asked to organize a group of women to sing a specially requested song for the day.

“The women enjoyed themselves so much that it was decided to start a women’s chorus,” Hanna said. “We continue to meet during the Faulkner Academy’s spring and fall sessions, dismissing during the summer.

“Performances vary from year to year but always concentrate on sharing our music with the community. Each session concludes with a concert that is open to the public and is an eclectic blend of styles and genres.”

The chorus holds open rehearsals at the beginning of each session, and new members are welcome to attend.

For more information on the Conway Women’s Chorus or its upcoming concert, call (501) 399-7401.