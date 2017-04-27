Fast Forward

Home-grown: The River Market pavilions will once again be overflowing with fresh local produce when the Little Rock Farmers Market opens May 6 for the season. The market will be open 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 30 and opening day will include a visit by Dean the Bean, face painting and music. Admission is free. Call (501) 375-2552 or visit rivermarket.info.

Hellenic: Chow down on souvlaki, pastitsio and baklava at the annual International Greek Food Festival, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. May 19-20, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 21 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 1100 Napa Valley Drive, Little Rock. Admission is free. Call (501) 221-5300 or visit greekfoodfest.com.

Weekend on 04/27/2017