Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, April 27, 2017, 2:25 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Fast Forward

This article was published today at 1:56 a.m.

international-greek-food-festival

PHOTO BY DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE FILE PHOTO

International Greek Food Festival

Home-grown: The River Market pavilions will once again be overflowing with fresh local produce when the Little Rock Farmers Market opens May 6 for the season. The market will be open 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 30 and opening day will include a visit by Dean the Bean, face painting and music. Admission is free. Call (501) 375-2552 or visit rivermarket.info.

Hellenic: Chow down on souvlaki, pastitsio and baklava at the annual International Greek Food Festival, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. May 19-20, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 21 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 1100 Napa Valley Drive, Little Rock. Admission is free. Call (501) 221-5300 or visit greekfoodfest.com.

Weekend on 04/27/2017

Print Headline: Fast Forward

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Fast Forward

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online