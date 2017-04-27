Home / Entertainment /
Fast Forward
This article was published today at 1:56 a.m.
Home-grown: The River Market pavilions will once again be overflowing with fresh local produce when the Little Rock Farmers Market opens May 6 for the season. The market will be open 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 30 and opening day will include a visit by Dean the Bean, face painting and music. Admission is free. Call (501) 375-2552 or visit rivermarket.info.
Hellenic: Chow down on souvlaki, pastitsio and baklava at the annual International Greek Food Festival, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. May 19-20, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 21 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 1100 Napa Valley Drive, Little Rock. Admission is free. Call (501) 221-5300 or visit greekfoodfest.com.
Weekend on 04/27/2017
Print Headline: Fast Forward
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Fast Forward
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.