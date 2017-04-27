Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, April 27, 2017, 11:23 a.m.

GOP offers stopgap bill to fund government

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:04 a.m.

house-speaker-paul-ryan-of-wis-left-talks-with-house-majority-whip-steve-scalise-of-la-as-they-arrive-for-a-gop-caucus-meeting-on-capitol-hill-in-washington-wednesday-april-26-2017-ap-photoevan-vucci

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., left, talks with House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. as they arrive for a GOP caucus meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — Republicans controlling the House have unveiled a stopgap bill to keep the government open past a shutdown deadline of midnight Friday.

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen says the one-week measure would buy time to wrap up talks on a $1 trillion-plus catchall spending bill that's the center of bipartisan talks on Capitol Hill. He says those negotiations are going well.

The temporary bill is likely to come to a House vote Friday in the expectation the Senate would immediately send it to President Donald Trump for his signature.

Talks on the larger spending bill have progressed in fits and starts, with the Trump White House backing away from demands that it include money to begin construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border — though other stumbling blocks remain.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

