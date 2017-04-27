Home /
GOP offers stopgap bill to fund government
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:04 a.m.
WASHINGTON — Republicans controlling the House have unveiled a stopgap bill to keep the government open past a shutdown deadline of midnight Friday.
House Appropriations Committee Chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen says the one-week measure would buy time to wrap up talks on a $1 trillion-plus catchall spending bill that's the center of bipartisan talks on Capitol Hill. He says those negotiations are going well.
The temporary bill is likely to come to a House vote Friday in the expectation the Senate would immediately send it to President Donald Trump for his signature.
Talks on the larger spending bill have progressed in fits and starts, with the Trump White House backing away from demands that it include money to begin construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border — though other stumbling blocks remain.
Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: GOP offers stopgap bill to fund government
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.