MUSIC REVIEW: Hard-working Delbert McClinton struts his stuff

Delbert McClinton surely must be the hardest-working 76-year-old rock ‘n’ roller, or at least he should be a contender for the award — if there was one.

And what a place to strut his stuff he had, in the nearly new UA Pulaski Tech Center for Humanities and Arts in North Little Rock. McClinton brought along his Self-Made Men (plus one woman, a red-headed saxophonist whose name was not audible due to the wild cheering she received when band introductions were made late in the show. And yes, she was outstanding (as was her fellow brass player, Quentin Ware on trumpet.)

Keyboardist Kevin McKendree provided many a nice touch to the songs, as did the other Self Made Men: guitarist Bob Britt, bassist Michael Joyce and drummer Jack Bruno. (An additional guitarist, name not audible, was also in the band, and he served up many a tasty lick).

Unlike most musicians who record a new album and then go out on tour, McClinton did not seem overly determined to push his new songs, probably suspecting that his fans were there to hear old favorites, which included “Givin’ It Up for Your Love,” “Shaky Ground,” “I’m With You,” “New York City,” “Squeeze Me In,” “When Rita Leaves,” “Sending Me Angels,” “Take Me to the River” and “Every Time I Roll the Dice.”

He did start the 100-minute show with the opening cut, “Don’t Do It,” from the new album, Prick of the Litter, and he later included “Rosy,” the final song on the album. He also did “San Miguel,” his tribute to the historic Mexican town that he considers a second home.

It seemed a bit odd, however, when McClinton announced his band would play while he left the stage for 10 minutes. During his absence, the band roared through several songs, most notably bar band staples “Tequila” and The Box Tops’ classic, “The Letter.”

The show featured a 30-minute opening set by Doug Duffey, a fan favorite from Louisiana who lived in Little Rock off and on in the 1970s. Duffey ended his well-received set with an appropriate number, “New Orleans Rain,” perhaps in light of the heavy rain storms that had passed through the area earlier in the day. Fortunately for McClinton and his many fans, the rain was dwindling down by the time fans filed in to the beautiful new concert venue on Scenic Hill in North Little Rock.