Trial starts over bomb on London train

LONDON -- A university student with an interest in weapons and extremism planted a homemade bomb on a London subway train with the intention of causing carnage, a prosecutor said Wednesday at the start of the man's trial.

Prosecutors say Damon Smith left a knapsack filled with explosives and ball bearings on a London Underground train in October. The abandoned bag was reported by passengers to the driver, who noticed it contained wires poking out of a clock. It did not explode.

Prosecutor Jonathan Rees told jurors at London's Central Criminal Court that Smith "built an improvised explosive device which he intended would explode and endanger the lives of those traveling on that Tube train or, at the very least, cause serious damage to the train itself."

Rees said the 20-year-old computer-science student, who has a form of autism, had an interest in guns and explosives and had searched online for material from the Islamic State militant group.

Smith told police that he was brought up Christian but thought Islam was "more true," though he denied being an extremist, authorities have said.

Smith claims the device was only meant to spew smoke. He denies possessing an explosive substance but has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of perpetrating a bomb hoax. He's on trial on a charge of possession of an explosive with intent to do grievous harm.

U.S. ship fires flare to warn Iran vessel

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- A U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer fired a warning flare toward an approaching Iranian Revolutionary Guard vessel in the Persian Gulf, an American official said Wednesday, the latest tense naval encounter between the two countries.

The incident happened Monday as the Iranian vessel attempted to draw closer to the USS Mahan despite the destroyer trying to turn away from it, said Lt. Ian McConnaughey, a spokesman for the Bahrain-based 5th Fleet.

The "Mahan made several attempts to contact the Iranian vessel by bridge-to-bridge radio, issuing warning messages and twice sounding the internationally recognized danger signal of five short blasts with the ship's whistle, as well as deploying a flare to determine the Iranian vessel's intentions," McConnaughey said.

The Iranian vessel came within 1,100 yards of the Mahan, the lieutenant said. The vessel later turned away.

Afghan Taliban, ISIS clash; dozens killed

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Afghan officials said Wednesday that Islamic State militants have attacked the Taliban in northern Jawzjan province, sparking heavy clashes in which dozens of fighters were killed.

Mohammad Reza Ghafori, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said Wednesday that the fighting, which began the day before, had killed 76 Taliban fighters and 15 from an Islamic State affiliate. He says the Islamic State militants seized two districts from the Taliban.

The Taliban and Islamic State are both fighting to overthrow Afghanistan's U.S.-backed government and impose a harsh version of Islamic rule, but they are bitterly split over leadership and tactics. The Islamic State affiliate is largely composed of disgruntled former Taliban fighters.

French arrests at 14 in 2 terror probes

PARIS -- French police arrested 10 people in an investigation of suspected suppliers of weapons to one of the attackers who killed 17 people at Charlie Hebdo magazine and at a kosher grocery store in January 2015, the Paris prosecutors office said Wednesday.

Separately, police arrested four people in an anti-terror investigation in the town of Trappes west of Paris, the prosecutors office said. It said those arrests were unrelated to the weapons investigation but gave no additional details.

Arrests in the weapons investigation started Monday, with more on Tuesday and Wednesday morning, prosecutors said.

The arrests targeted people suspected of involvement in supplying weapons to Amedy Coulibaly, who killed four people at the Hypercacher market in eastern Paris and a police officer in another incident before dying in a shootout with police.

