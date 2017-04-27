Home / Entertainment /
Music Scene
James McMurtry, Donahew play live
By JACK W. HILL SPECIAL TO THE DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE
Singer-songwriter James McMurtry will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack. Tickets are $16 in advance, $20 the day of the show.
McMurtry, a frequent performer in central Arkansas, has released a dozen albums since his 1989 debut, Too Long in the Wasteland. His latest album, Complicated Game, was released in 2015.
The Funky Knuckles will perform at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 the day of the show. A $2 surcharge will be added for those who are ages 18-21.
Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., (501) 372-7707, stickyz.com
...
Hell Camino, The Siam Fox and Mismanage are among the bands that will perform for an Autism Awareness fundraiser at 7:30 p.m. today at the Rev Room in Little Rock. Admission is $10.
The Casey Donahew Band will perform at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $20 in advance, $23 the day of the show.
Donahew is touring to promote his latest album, All Night Party. Powered by his latest single, "Kiss Me," the album reached No. 3 on the Billboard Country Chart. He has scored 12 No. 1 singles on the Texas music chart.
The Band Camino, plus opening acts Kyle Jackson and Jake Briggs will perform at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10.
Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 823-0090, revroom.com
...
Jasmine Janae' will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at South on Main in Little Rock. Admission is $10.
South on Main, 13th and Main streets, Little Rock, (501) 244-9660, southonmain.com
...
Charlotte Taylor & Friends will perform at 9 p.m. today at the White Water Tavern in Little Rock. Admission is $5.
Jkutchma will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5.
White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock, (501) 375-8400, whitewatertavern.com
...
Big Damn Horns will perform at 10 p.m. Friday at The Four Quarter Bar in North Little Rock. Admission is $7.
Cluster Pluck will perform at 10 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $7.
Dance Monkey Dance will perform at 8 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7.
Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704, fourquarterbar.com
...
Swarming Branch will perform, along with Aaron Boyette, at 8 p.m. today at Maxine's Live in Hot Springs. Admission is free.
Boyette is celebrating the release of his solo debut album, Jude Park.
Magnolia Brown will perform at 9 p.m. Friday. Admission is $5.
Calliope Musicals, Land Rest and The Phlegms will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $7.
Maxine's Live, 700 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 321-0909, maxineslive.com.
Weekend on 04/27/2017
Print Headline: James McMurtry, Donahew play live
