Little Rock police ID man found dead at river

Police have identified a man who was found dead on a bank of the Arkansas River in a Little Rock park Tuesday evening.

A Little Rock man found the body of 38-year-old Casey Hayes of North Little Rock after walking down to the river at Rebsamen Park around 7:45 p.m., according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The man noticed a person lying on the shore and thought something was amiss, he told police. The person, later identified as Hayes, had ears that appeared to be blue, and he didn't respond when asked if he was all right, the report said.

Hayes was not breathing and did not have a pulse when police arrived. His white 2016 Honda Accord was found in the parking lot nearby, police said.

Hayes' relatives have been notified about his death, and his body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy, spokesman officer Steve Moore said.

Foul play is not suspected in Hayes' death, Moore said.

Metro on 04/27/2017