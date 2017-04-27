Man who posed as firefighter to steal from central Arkansas homeowners gets 5-year prison term

A man who pretended to be a firefighter to steal from homeowners pleaded guilty to four counts of residential burglary and was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday, according to a news release.

Authorities said Thomas Wright, 38, told Bryant and Benton residents in November 2016 that he was a firefighter and that he was in their homes to inspect their smoke detectors, according to a news release from the Saline County prosecuting attorney’s office. When he was inside the homes, he stole people’s prescription medication, the release said.

Wright was wearing a shirt that indicated he was a firefighter paramedic when he was arrested, the release said. He worked at the Memphis Fire Department until October 2008, authorities said.

When you enter someone’s residence with the purpose to commit theft then you will go to prison," Prosecuting Attorney Ken Casady said in the release. "Hopefully, this case sends a message of deterrence to anyone thinking about committing such a crime.”

Wright was also given a suspended sentence of three years.