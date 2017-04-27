Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, April 27, 2017, 5:41 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Man who posed as firefighter to steal from central Arkansas homeowners gets 5-year prison term

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 5:07 p.m.

Thomas Randall Wright of Benton

PHOTO BY BRYANT POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thomas Randall Wright of Benton

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A man who pretended to be a firefighter to steal from homeowners pleaded guilty to four counts of residential burglary and was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday, according to a news release.

Authorities said Thomas Wright, 38, told Bryant and Benton residents in November 2016 that he was a firefighter and that he was in their homes to inspect their smoke detectors, according to a news release from the Saline County prosecuting attorney’s office. When he was inside the homes, he stole people’s prescription medication, the release said.

Wright was wearing a shirt that indicated he was a firefighter paramedic when he was arrested, the release said. He worked at the Memphis Fire Department until October 2008, authorities said.

When you enter someone’s residence with the purpose to commit theft then you will go to prison," Prosecuting Attorney Ken Casady said in the release. "Hopefully, this case sends a message of deterrence to anyone thinking about committing such a crime.”

Wright was also given a suspended sentence of three years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Man who posed as firefighter to steal from central Arkansas homeowners gets 5-year prison term

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online