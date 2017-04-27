Ex-USA Truck exec joins Dupre Logistics

Dupre Logistics has hired Randy Robles to manage its new Fort Smith branch. Robles was director of yield management at USA Truck and is not the only former employee to join Dupre as it expands in Northwest Arkansas.

Mike Weindel joined Dupre as vice president of strategic capacity services soon after leaving the Van Buren trucking company last year. He had overseen the growth of the brokerage division at USA Truck for nearly five years.

Paul Silverlieb was brought on as vice president of marketing and communications at Dupre in September, the same position he had held at USA Truck for over three years.

Dupre is a private transportation and logistics company based in Lafayette, La., that announced a new Fort Smith branch in November, its third in Arkansas.

"I look forward to continue to build a team of highly experienced professionals to grow our branch and brokerage business in this region," Robles said in the release.

-- Emma N. Hurt

California investors buy retail site in NLR

California real estate investors paid $2.57 million for a 6,000 square-foot retail development on Maumelle Boulevard near a North Little Rock Wal-Mart Supercenter.

Vic and Victoria Alberti of Clovis, Calif., bought the building from a Birmingham, Ala., developer.

The building at 11951 Maumelle Blvd. includes a 4,200-square-foot Mattress Firm and an 1,800-square-foot Verizon retail center, Vic Alberti said.

The building was completed about the end of November, Vic Alberti said. He closed on the transaction in March.

He is selling apartment buildings he owns and buying single- or dual-tenant commercial properties, Vic Alberti said. The Mattress Firm has a 10-year lease and the Verizon has an eight-year lease, he said.

-- David Smith

State index up 2.03; Car-Mart rises 4.6%

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, rose 2.03 to 350.17 Wednesday.

"Equity market indexes closed relatively unchanged with the telecommunications sector outperforming following the release of the Trump tax plan, which had fueled stock prices earlier this week," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc. in Little Rock.

Shares of America's Car-Mart rose 4.6 percent in below-average volume.

J.B. Hunt shares fell 1.5 percent.

Total volume for the index was 18.9 million shares.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 04/27/2017