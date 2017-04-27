Man held in chase, crash of stolen SUV in Little Rock

Little Rock police on Tuesday arrested a man who led officers on a chase in a stolen sport utility vehicle, according to an arrest report.

Officers reportedly tried to stop a 2016 Dodge Journey at West 25th and South Monroe streets about 10:35 a.m., but the driver fled south and ignored multiple stop signs. Police said the vehicle crashed at West 30th Street and South Monroe streets, about one-third of a mile from where the chase began, and two occupants ran.

Officers arrested Cartelo Neal, 18, soon afterward.

No injuries were reported.

Neal, whom police identified as the driver, was charged with felony theft by receiving, felony fleeing and several traffic offenses including careless and prohibited driving.

Neal of Little Rock has pleaded innocent to those charges in Little Rock District Court. Judge Alice Lightle set bail at $25,000.

Neal was being held in the Pulaski County jail.