Police: Resident of Little Rock high-rise says gunfire exchanged during robbery attempt; teen killed

A resident of a Little Rock apartment where two teenagers were shot Wednesday, one fatally, told police that gunfire was exchanged during an attempt by the two to rob him, authorities said Thursday.

The Little Rock Police Department said officers were called around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday to Midtown Park Apartments, 6115 W. Markham St.

Before police arrived, they were notified of one teenager who had been shot multiple times at the high-rise apartment building, a report states.

He was taken by private vehicle to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary for injuries described as not life-threatening, authorities noted.

Officers said a second victim was found shot in the building's stairwell and pronounced dead at the scene.

At least 20 shell casings were found in the stairwell, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported. The shooting reportedly happened between the sixth and seventh floors.

Both victims were listed in a police report as 17-year-old boys. Their names were withheld because of their ages.

The resident, an 18-year-old man, was questioned about the attempted robbery and subsequent shooting.

He was later released without charges pending a review by the prosecuting attorney’s office, according to a news release.

The high-rise apartment building is off West Markham Street, just south of Park Plaza Mall and east of a Chick-fil-A restaurant.

The 17-year-old’s death marked Little Rock’s 18th homicide so far this year.