Presentation set for Arkansas Ten Commandments monument plan

LITTLE ROCK — A panel tasked with approving the design and location of a Ten Commandments monument will consider a group's plans for building the statue outside the Arkansas Capitol.

The State Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission will hear the American History and Heritage Foundation's presentation May 11. A statement from the office of Arkansas Secretary of State Mark Martin says no public comments will be taken at the meeting. Martin's office must sign off on the panel's decision.

Arkansas lawmakers approved legislation in 2015 requiring the state to approve the privately funded monument. The Ten Commandments monument would weigh 6,000 pounds and stand more than 6 feet tall.

Opponents of the monument have said it amounts to an unconstitutional endorsement of religion.