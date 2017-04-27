Robber takes headphones from Best Buy in Arkansas, threatens to shoot employees, police say

A robber took a pair of headphones from a Best Buy in Jonesboro Wednesday afternoon, left the store, came back and then threatened to shoot employees when they tried to stop her from leaving again, according to a police report.

Around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, a woman walked into the Best Buy at 3000 E. Highland Dr., took a pair of LG headphones worth $150 and then left without paying for them, employees told police.

About 30 minutes later, the thief returned to the store in the Mall at Turtle Creek, according to a Jonesboro Police Department report. When she was confronted about stealing the headphones, she ran toward the back entrance of the store, where three Best Buy employees tried to stop her from leaving, the report said.

She told them she would shoot them, then pushed a 37-year-old employee and ran past the other two into the mall, authorities said. The employees followed her through the mall until she left and got into a silver Nissan Maxima, according to the report.

Store employees told police the woman and the Nissan driver had been in the store and stolen from the business several times before but had never been caught.

The robber was described as a black woman with straight black hair who was wearing a pink jogging suit. She was 40 to 50 years old, stood about 4 foot 9 and weighed about 200 pounds, the report said.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.