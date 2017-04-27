Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, April 27, 2017, 7:57 a.m.

1 killed in shooting inside high-rise apartment across from Little Rock mall

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

Police talk with bystanders who are trying to find out more information about a shooting that left one person dead and another injured at the Midtown Park Apartments in Little Rock on Wednesday.

A shooting at a high-rise apartment building in Little Rock left one man dead and another man injured Wednesday afternoon, a police spokesman said.

Officers were dispatched about 5:20 p.m. to the Midtown Park Apartments, 6115 W. Markham St., for a report of shots fired, said police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan.

When they arrived, police saw a man running from the building, he said. The man had been shot multiple times and was taken to a local hospital, McClanahan said. The man did not have life-threatening injuries, he said.

When police entered the apartment building, they found another man in the stairwell, McClanahan said. The man in the stairwell had been shot and died at the scene, he said.

The shooting, he said, occurred between the sixth and seventh floors of the building. Investigators found at least 20 shell casings in the stairwell, McClanahan said.

The apartment building is located just east of the Chick-fil-A on West Markham and across the street from the Park Plaza Mall.

McClanahan said the shooting could be related to a robbery.

Further circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear Wednesday evening. The relationship between the homicide victim and the shooting victim was also unclear.

The death is Little Rock's 18th homicide this year.

Metro on 04/27/2017

Print Headline: Shooting leaves one man dead; Killing at LR high-rise the city’s 18th slaying this year

Tigermule says... April 27, 2017 at 6:40 a.m.

What was once a nice and quiet apartment building for primarily older citizens has now become infested with a less than desirable tenancy

Arkansas Online