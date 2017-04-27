Home /
Style: The conference of birds
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 9:59 a.m.
All the Birds Have Flown South is a “contemporary Southern Gothic psychological thriller” directed by Little Rock-based brothers Josh and Miles Miller and it opens next week’s Fantastic Film Festival. And our critic Philip Martin says it's one of the best Arkansas-made features in years, so it might be worth checking out. Otherwise, it's one of those pre-summer treading water weeks on the local cinema scene — there weren't a lot of press screenings for The Circle but we secured a last-minute review. Meanwhile, Piers Marchant files a report from the ongoing Tribeca Film Festival and Karen Martin checks in with the latest in home video.
