Thursday, April 27, 2017, 11:25 a.m.

Style: The conference of birds

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published today at 9:59 a.m.

All the Birds Have Flown South is a “contemporary Southern Gothic psychological thriller” directed by Little Rock-based brothers Josh and Miles Miller and it opens next week’s Fantastic Film Festival. And our critic Philip Martin says it's one of the best Arkansas-made features in years, so it might be worth checking out. Otherwise, it's one of those pre-summer treading water weeks on the local cinema scene — there weren't a lot of press screenings for The Circle but we secured a last-minute review. Meanwhile, Piers Marchant files a report from the ongoing Tribeca Film Festival and Karen Martin checks in with the latest in home video.

All in Friday’s Style section in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

