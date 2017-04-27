THE WEEKEND TEN

1 CULTURE

The Jewish Federation of Arkansas' Jewish Food & Cultural Festival promises mounds of knishes, kugel and chopped liver, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium, West Markham Street at Fair Park Boulevard. The festival features a variety of Jewish and Israeli foods, jewelry, craft booths and cultural information, as well as inflatables and games for children. General admission is free; food is for sale. Call (501) 663-3571 or visit jewisharkansas.org.

2 COGENT

Author talks, workshops and book signings make for a word-filled weekend in Little Rock during the annual Arkansas Literary Festival, today-Sunday. A long list of authors will participate in a variety of events taking place around Little Rock. Many events are free but some require ticket purchases. Visit arkansasliteraryfestival.org.

3 CURTAIN CALL

The Weekend Theater will hold its 25th Silver Anniversary Celebration, 6 p.m. Saturday at Dreamland Ballroom, 800 W. Ninth St., Little Rock. The event will include songs from 25 years of musicals, hors d'oeuvres, a silent auction and the unveiling of the theater's 2017-2018 season. Tickets, $40, include one beverage ticket. Call (501) 374-3761 or visit weekendtheater.tix.com.

4 COIFFURE

Lexie Holley plays the title long-haired princess in Rapunzel, closing the Arkansas Arts Center Children's Theatre's 2016-2017 season, 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday through May 12 in the theater at the Arts Center, East Ninth and Commerce streets, Little Rock. Tickets are $12.50, $10 for members and groups of 10 or more. Call (501) 372-4000 or visit arkansasartscenter.org.

5 CANINES

There will be plenty for dogs and humans alike at Brews and Barks, 2-6 p.m. Saturday at Diamond Bear Brewing Co., 600 N. Broadway, North Little Rock. This dog-friendly craft beer tasting includes dog contests (Best Dressed, Smallest, Biggest and Friendliest); two-legged guests can sample beer and hot dogs. Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the gate; proceeds benefit the Humane Society of Pulaski County. Call (501) 227-6166 or visit warmhearts.org.

6 CHAMBER/CONCERTO

Violinist Alexi Kenney and pianist Renana Gutman will play works by J.S. Bach, George Crumb, Franz Schubert, Esa-Pekka Salonen and Ottorino Respighi, under the auspices of the Chamber Music Society of Little Rock, 7:30 p.m. today in the Parish Hall of St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 Mississippi St., Little Rock. Tickets are $25, free for K-college students. Email chambermusiclr@gmail.com or visit ChamberMusicLR.com.

• Kenney will also solo in selections from Jean Sibelius' Violin Concerto with the Arkansas Symphony Youth Orchestra and conductor Geoffrey Robson, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Woolly Auditorium, Arkansas School for the Blind. 2600 W. Markham St., Little Rock. The program will also include works by W.A. Mozart and P.I. Tchaikovsky. Tickets are $10, free for K-12 students. Call (501) 666-1761, Extension 100, or visit ArkansasSymphony.org.

7 CHOIR

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock Community Chorus, the Choir of Second Presbyterian Church and the Praeclara Vocal Company will provide more than 100 voices for Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Requiem, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, Little Rock. Bevan Keating conducts chorus, orchestra and soloists Melanie Hanna, soprano; Rachel Kamphausen, mezzo-soprano; Matt Newman, tenor; and John Clements, baritone. Tickets are $20. Call (501) 859-9000 or (501) 569-3294 or visit praeclara.org.

8 CHORAL

The Arkansas Choral Society, the University of Arkansas at Monticello Concert Chorus and the Arkansas Youth Chorale, plus more than 30 members of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, will perform Gabriel Faure's Requiem, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Calvary Baptist Church, 5700 Cantrell Road, Little Rock -- tickets are $20, $15 for students; call (870) 820-9645 or visit lovetosing.org; and 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Fine Arts Auditorium, University of Arkansas at Monticello, U.S. 425, Monticello -- tickets are $20; call (870) 460-1060 or visit searkconcert.org. Also on the program: Francis Poulenc's Gloria. Soloists are Maria Fasciano, soprano, and Robert Holden, baritone; Kent Skinner conducts.

9 'CUE

The ninth annual Dentalways B Street Rib Off BBQ cooking competition "pits" amateur teams from across the mid-South, who start their "meat-and-greet" at 8 a.m. Saturday at Argenta Plaza, Sixth and Main streets, North Little Rock. The event will also feature music, food trucks, local brews and a merchandise raffle. Admission is free; there's a $10 donation to sample the barbecue and vote in the People's Choice category (all proceeds go to the American Cancer Society of Central Arkansas). Competition is limited to 25 teams, but if there's a space available, you can still join; register, read the list of rules, regulations and criteria at BStreetRibOff.org.

10 CAMPS

The Scott Settlement, 15525 Alexander Road, Scott, returns to Arkansas' early days with the Scott Connections Rendezvous, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday-Saturday. The Early Arkansas Re-enactors will present early 19th-century living history programs and encampments primarily to schoolchildren on Friday and to the general public Saturday. Admission is $3. Call (501) 944-0736 or visit scottconnections.org.

• Approximately 400 re-enactors, including members of the artillery, infantry and cavalry and period musicians will participate as the 1st Michigan Battery G, a local nonprofit living history group, holds a Civil War re-enactment Friday-Sunday at Changepoint Church, 3525 Arkansas 89 in Cabot. Camps are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Civil War Muster will feature re-enactments of the Campaign for Little Rock, the Battle of Reed's Bridge and the Battle of Fourche Bayou. Sutlers -- merchants that sell Civil War-era goods and novelties -- are coming from as far away as Florida and Georgia. There will also be a blacksmith, local historians with artifacts from the area on display, living history encampment and food vendors. Admission is free. Visit 1stmichiganbatteryg.com.

Weekend on 04/27/2017