Home / Latest News /
UA professor featured in Smithsonian Channel documentary airing next week
This article was published today at 10:58 a.m.
A University of Arkansas geosciences professor is featured in a Smithsonian Channel documentary about Petra, Jordan that is set to air Monday, according to a news release.
Professor Thomas Paradise, who works in the J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences, helped complete commentary and script work and performed research for the TV special Secrets: Riddle of Petra, a University of Arkansas news release said.
Paradise has studied the “ruined city” of Petra for over 25 years, according to the release. The documentary focuses on his research that explores the possibility that a flood overran the city in the 5th century.
Arkansas viewers can watch the episode at 7 p.m. Monday on the Smithsonian Channel.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: UA professor featured in Smithsonian Channel documentary airing next week
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.