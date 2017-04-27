Home /
Updated: Arkansas visitors for Red-White game
This article was published today at 1:50 p.m.
Numerous in-state and out-of-state prospects are expected to be in Fayetteville for Arkansas' spring game on Saturday.
QB Connor Noland- Greenwood-UA commitment
2019 S Brian Williams- Dallas Bishop Dunne- Offers: Arkansas, Texas, Alabama, USC, Texas A&M and others
LB Deshaun White — Richland, Texas — Offers: Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, UCLA, TCU, Ole Miss and others
DL Isaiah Nichols — Springdale — Offers: Missouri, Kansas State, Iowa State, Miss St., N.C. State and others
QB-Ath Gerry Bohanon — Earle — Offers: Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, Miss St., Baylor, Georgia, Louisville and others
2019 WR Treylon Burks — Warren — Offers: Arkansas, South Florida, Memphis
2019 TE Hudson Henry- Pulaski Academy- Offers: Arkansas, Ole Miss, Stanford
DL Emmit Gooden — Independence Community College — Offers: Arkansas, Alabama, Oklahoma, Missouri, Louisville and others
RB Jeremy Gibson- Reserve, (La.) Riverside Academy: Offers: Arkansas, Texas Tech, Purdue
RB Garland LaFrance- New Orleans, (La.) St. Augustine- Offers: Arkansas State, Tulane and others.
2019 TE Grayson Boomer — Collinsville, Okla. — Offers: Arkansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State and others
2019 DE Collin Clay — Oklahoma City Putnam — Offers: SMU, Arkansas State
DL Logan Jessup — Wynne — Offer: La.-Monroe
OL Will Burgess — Lake Hamilton
OL Cameron Wire-Gonzales (La.) East Ascension-Offers: Arkansas, Texas, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, Missouri, Oregon, Oklahoma State and others
DE Jalen Redmond — Oklahoma City Midwest City — Offers: Oklahoma, Miss St., Arizona St., Kansas, Nebraska and others
DB Sean Michael Flanigan — Charleston — Offers: Oklahoma State, Arkansas State and others
OT Darrell Simpson — Justin (Texas) Northwest — Offers: Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Ohio State, Oklahoma and others
CB Ar'Darius Washington- Shreveport Evangel- Committed to LSU
LB Micah Baskerville- Shreveport Evangel- Committed to LSU
Signees:
CB Chevin Calloway — Dallas Bishop Dunne
S Montaric Brown — Ashdown
WR Devion Warren — Monroe, La.
WR Koilan Jackson — Joe T. Robinson
RB Chase Hayden — Collierville (Tenn.) St. George's
CB Jarques McClellion- Delray Beach, (Fla.) American Hertiage
CB Cameron Curl- Muskogee, Okla.
Tentative:
2019 WR Devonta Lee — Amite, La. — Offers: Arkansas, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Auburn and others
