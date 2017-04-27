Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, April 27, 2017, 2:30 p.m.

Updated: Arkansas visitors for Red-White game

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 1:50 p.m.

HAWGS ILLUSTRATED JASON IVESTER --11/21/2015-- Arkansas vs Mississippi St football Arkansas defensive back Kevin Richardson breaks up a pass intended for Mississippi State wide receiver Donald Gray on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2015, forcing a fumble at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER

Numerous in-state and out-of-state prospects are expected to be in Fayetteville for Arkansas' spring game on Saturday.

QB Connor Noland- Greenwood-UA commitment

2019 S Brian Williams- Dallas Bishop Dunne- Offers: Arkansas, Texas, Alabama, USC, Texas A&M and others

LB Deshaun White — Richland, Texas — Offers: Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, UCLA, TCU, Ole Miss and others

DL Isaiah Nichols — Springdale — Offers: Missouri, Kansas State, Iowa State, Miss St., N.C. State and others

QB-Ath Gerry Bohanon — Earle — Offers: Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, Miss St., Baylor, Georgia, Louisville and others

2019 WR Treylon Burks — Warren — Offers: Arkansas, South Florida, Memphis

2019 TE Hudson Henry- Pulaski Academy- Offers: Arkansas, Ole Miss, Stanford

DL Emmit Gooden — Independence Community College — Offers: Arkansas, Alabama, Oklahoma, Missouri, Louisville and others

RB Jeremy Gibson- Reserve, (La.) Riverside Academy: Offers: Arkansas, Texas Tech, Purdue

RB Garland LaFrance- New Orleans, (La.) St. Augustine- Offers: Arkansas State, Tulane and others.

2019 TE Grayson Boomer — Collinsville, Okla. — Offers: Arkansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State and others

2019 DE Collin Clay — Oklahoma City Putnam — Offers: SMU, Arkansas State

DL Logan Jessup — Wynne — Offer: La.-Monroe

OL Will Burgess — Lake Hamilton

OL Cameron Wire-Gonzales (La.) East Ascension-Offers: Arkansas, Texas, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, Missouri, Oregon, Oklahoma State and others

DE Jalen Redmond — Oklahoma City Midwest City — Offers: Oklahoma, Miss St., Arizona St., Kansas, Nebraska and others

DB Sean Michael Flanigan — Charleston — Offers: Oklahoma State, Arkansas State and others

OT Darrell Simpson — Justin (Texas) Northwest — Offers: Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Ohio State, Oklahoma and others

CB Ar'Darius Washington- Shreveport Evangel- Committed to LSU

LB Micah Baskerville- Shreveport Evangel- Committed to LSU

Signees:

CB Chevin Calloway — Dallas Bishop Dunne

S Montaric Brown — Ashdown

WR Devion Warren — Monroe, La.

WR Koilan Jackson — Joe T. Robinson

RB Chase Hayden — Collierville (Tenn.) St. George's

CB Jarques McClellion- Delray Beach, (Fla.) American Hertiage

CB Cameron Curl- Muskogee, Okla.

Tentative:

2019 WR Devonta Lee — Amite, La. — Offers: Arkansas, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Auburn and others

