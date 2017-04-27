PHOTOS: Vehicle hits several others on I-630

A vehicle driven by man with the mental capacity of a child hit several vehicles on Interstate 630 Wednesday morning after he moved into the driver's seat of a vehicle while he was being taken to a doctor, a police spokesman said.

Officer Steve Moore, a Little Rock Police Department spokesman, said the man's mother had stopped on the interstate near the Chester Street overpass after he tried to jump out of the moving vehicle. The incident occurred about 10:45 a.m., he said.

Moore said the mother got out of the vehicle, and her son slipped into the driver's seat and took off in the vehicle down the interstate, heading west. The vehicle hit several other vehicles, including an unmarked police vehicle, before coming to a stop on the interstate near the Woodrow Street overpass, Moore said.

The man was not injured.

A North Little Rock police officer who was in the unmarked vehicle suffered a leg injury and a cut on his forehead, a spokesman for that agency said.

