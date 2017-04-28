2 attempt to rob man at gunpoint in Little Rock alley, police say

Authorities said two people tried to rob a 23-year-old man at gunpoint while he was in an alley near his house but left after they couldn’t find anything to take from him.

The 23-year-old said he was in an alley in the 1700 block of South Battery Street when two male assailants walked up to him, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. One held a “black handgun with orange on it,” the report said.

The robbers told him to put his hands up and not to move, authorities said. The victim said they “patted him down and put their hands in his pockets” but didn’t take anything, according to the report. The 23-year-old said that after they couldn’t find anything to take, they ran east.

The victim was not injured in the robbery, authorities said. No arrests had been made at the time of the report.