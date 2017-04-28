Subscribe Register Login

Friday, April 28, 2017, 1:21 p.m.

2nd relative of missing children found dead in Arkansas; both deaths investigated as homicides

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 11:55 a.m.

acelynn-wester-2-left-and-her-brother-reilly-scarbrough-9-went-missing-earlier-this-month-from-mena-according-to-the-national-center-for-missing-and-exploited-children

PHOTO BY NATIONAL CENTER FOR MISSING & EXPLOITED CHILDREN

Acelynn Wester, 2, (left) and her brother Reilly Scarbrough, 9, went missing earlier this month from Mena, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

A second relative of two children considered "critically missing" has been found dead in Arkansas, authorities confirmed Friday morning.

Steven J. Payne, 66, was found dead at his home in Hatfield around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Polk County sheriff’s office.

Payne was the uncle of Bethany Jo Wester, whose body was found in a creek southeast of Cove around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Arkansas Online previously reported. Cove is about 4 miles southwest of Hatfield. Both deaths are being investigated as homicides, the sheriff’s office said.

Wester’s two children have not been seen since Sunday, authorities said. At least nine agencies — including the Polk County sheriff’s office, the Mena Police Department and the FBI — are searching for 2-year-old Acelynn Wester and her 9-year-old brother Reilly Scarbrough.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children labeled the two children as “critically missing” Thursday morning, according to a statement.

Acelynn, who has blond hair and blue eyes, is described as standing about 2 feet tall and weighing 25 pounds. Reilly, who also has blond hair and blue eyes, stands about 3 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 60 pounds, authorities said.

deb1954 says... April 28, 2017 at 12:09 p.m.

Where is the father of these children?

