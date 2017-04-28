7 state high schools take titles in Quiz Bowl championships

Teams of students from Norfork High, Conway Christian Academy, Haas Hall Academy-Fayetteville, Huntsville High, Harrison High, Russellville High and Conway High are the 2017 Arkansas Quiz Bowl champions for their school classifications.

The two finalist teams in each school classification competed Saturday at the Arkansas Educational Television Network studios in Conway.

The Arkansas Governor's Quiz Bowl Association awarded each first place team $3,000 in scholarship funds and each second place team earned $1,500.

The academic Quiz Bowl competition has been in place since 1985 to challenge students in their knowledge of literature, math, science, history, art, music and economics.

In the 1A school classification, Norfork defeated Haas Hall Academy-Bentonville.

Norfork's winning team members were Jordan Weber, Elias Maple, Kristin Kite, Bentley Branscum, and Jacob Moore. Coaches were Pam Braun and Stacy Havner.

Haas Hall Academy Bentonville team members were Khushi Taori, DJ Quezada, Maryclaire Franklin, Vincz Ong, Adam Rockwood, Shiloh Beeler, Pranav Vasan, Duncan Wilkie, Paul Jung, Claire Fraser, Michael Tynes and Sam Ellgass. The coach was Larry Henry.

In Classification 2A, Conway Christian defeated Cotter High. Coway Christian team members were Alec Ohlde, Jackson Quick, Jacob Bowman, Lane McSpadden, Abby Austin, William Ivy, and Thomas Williams. Coaches were Sarah Nordin and Claire Summers.

District 2A Runners Up from Cotter were Kaycie Beard, Samantha Hodges, Willow Poynter, Dalton Orsborn, Gabe Gilley, and Trenton Tardiff. The coach was Monica Springfield.

[EMAIL UPDATES: Get free breaking news alerts, daily newsletters with top headlines delivered to your inbox]

In District 3A, Haas Hall Academy-Fayetteville defeated Centerpoint High in Amity. Team members were Javian Walter, Aubin Payne, Connor Fritsch, Caleb Bodishbaugh, Hamaad Mehal, Sai Sirigineedi, Pearce Hungate, Ethan Horton, Jade DeSpain, Gabe Edwards, Nicholas Collyge and Samuel Lipson. Coaches were Tad Sours and Corinne DeSpain.

District 3A Runners Up from Centerpoint were Justin Woodall, Jared Alesi, Samantha Burnett, Mason Thomas, Zane Pedron, Keaton Goocher, Linnie Hampton, Hannah Diggs, Mark Francis, Amanda Burnett and Melinda Frizzell. The coach was Joanna Sutton.

In District 4A Huntsville High defeated Highland High. Huntsville team members were Devin Middleton, Brian Roden, Nathaniel Bryan, Wesley Ellis, Piam Chittisane, Mark Meythaler, Abby Bryan, Rebekah Young, Katherine Hahn, Maddie Tvrz, Megan Alexander, Clara Scott, Jessica Reed, and Cade Vines. Coaches were Tyler Tvrz and Chandra Denison.

District 4A Runners Up from Highland were Harrison Bruner, Connor Johnson, Tristian Wiles, Nathan Van Aalsburg, Andrew Miller, Derrick Mullins, Linda Smith, Megan LaPlaunt, Alex Jones, David Sparacio, Westley McCool, Cole Eheart, Sheldon Wight, Trevor Patrick, and Anna Sanders. Teresa Flynn was the coach.

In District 5A, Harrison High defeated Nettleton High in Jonesboro. Harrison team members were Conner Chu, Bernice Rubio, Beryl Anderson, Kaitlyn Bailey, Matthew Law, Kinder Hinrichs, Trey Nelson, Jonathan Hicks, Blake Whitmer, Colton Simpson, Hanna Mathison, and Spencer Hinrichs. The coaches were Rance King and Tyler Nelson.

District 5A Runners Up from Nettleton were Erin George, Amaya Westman-Forbes, Aly Nichols, Macey Ross, Emily Ewert, Alex Young, Brandon Tran, Logan Kumar, Solomon Ni and Ashley Ewert. The coaches were Shawn Watson, Sheridan Watts , Bethany Petty and Hannah Beth Wright.

In District 6A Russellville High defeated Benton High. Russellville team members were Jason Zhang, Jasmine Gonzalez, Cameron Steed, Mariah Ferguson, Nathan Judd, Philip Takach, Regan Freeman, Olivia Draughon, Tyler Tracy, Jeremy Collins, Brant Collins, Christopher Schaubroeck, Jacob Poirier, Collin Davis, Nihal Anwar and Hailey Smith. Coaches were Paul Gray, Johnny Barham, Yoshio Yamashita and Brandon Cooper.

District 6A runners up from Benton were Sarah Spakes, Rylie Davis, Sydnee Ehorn, Henry Bethel, Quinten Wells, Austin Dorman and Matt Howard. Brian West was the coach.

In District 7A Conway High defeated Cabot High. The Conway team members were Hunter Davis, Megan Haase, Zelda Engeler-Young, Jack Lester, Harrisson Hite, Jillian Tang, Matt Depner, Tanner Ruth, Jared Nevill, Kate Parrack, Archer Murray and Hunter Fleming. The coaches were Jacob Paxton and Tina Paxton.

District 7A runners up from Cabot were Trinity Chapa, Christen Johnson, Sharjeel Hyder, Jared Gilliam, Ian Frisby, Aleigha Smith, Vinny Gemmiti and Lucas Southard. Coaches were Pam Holt and Wes Davis.

The Arkansas Governor's Quiz Bowl Association holds regional tournaments around the state during March. Teams are assigned to a site, and a random drawing places the teams on the pairing schedule. A percentage of teams in the tournament advance to the state tournament. The top two teams from each classification advance to the State Conference Finals.

Metro on 04/28/2017