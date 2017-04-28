Arkansas parents accused of abandoning 4 children under 9 while in jail

A man and a woman are accused of abandoning their children while they were in jail, according to a police report.

Dusty Mills, 33, and Stanley Roberts, 56, left four children at their home in the 2500 block of Duncan Road in Jonesboro after they were arrested in Mississippi County “a few days ago,” a Jonesboro Police Department report said.

A therapist who came to visit Mills found the four children, who are all younger than 9, in the home around 8 p.m. Thursday, according to the report. Neighbors told her that the parents had been gone since their arrests, which was one or two nights earlier, the report said.

The neighbors reportedly said that they tried to take care of the children after they saw that the parents were gone but they “didn’t have the means to do so.”

Authorities called the Department of Human Services, which took custody of the children, according to the report.

Mills and Roberts each face a first-degree charge of endangering the welfare of a minor.