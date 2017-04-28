Russian ship lost in Turkish crash

MOSCOW -- A Russian naval reconnaissance ship sank Thursday after colliding with a freighter off Istanbul, but all crew members were rescued, the Defense Ministry said.

Turkey's coastal safety authority said all 78 personnel from the Russian frigate Liman were safe, as were all crew aboard the freighter, the Togo-flagged Youzarsif H. The freighter was carrying livestock.

The Defense Ministry said a hole was punched in the starboard side of the Liman during the collision, which occurred around midday Thursday about 25 miles northwest of the Bosphorus Strait. The cause of the collision wasn't immediately clear.

The Liman was part of the Black Sea Fleet. The Interfax news agency reported that it spent much of the winter in the Mediterranean off the coast of Syria and returned to the Black Sea to monitor NATO exercises in February.

The rescued Russian sailors were all aboard a Turkish rescue vessel and would be picked up by a nearby Russian cargo ship, the Ulus Star, the ministry said, without specifying the number of crew members.

German soldier suspected of plot

BERLIN -- Police have arrested a German soldier who had posed as a Syrian refugee on accusations that he was planning an attack, apparently motivated by anti-foreigner sentiment, in a case that prosecutors said Thursday was "more than strange."

The 28-year-old lieutenant, whose name wasn't released, faces charges of preparing an act of violence, said Frankfurt prosecutor's spokesman Nadja Niesen.

The officer, who was "of German background" and stationed in France, is accused of stashing a loaded pistol in a bathroom at the Vienna airport that was discovered, leading Austrian authorities to take him into temporary custody when he went to retrieve it in February, Niesen said.

Though under investigation in Austria, authorities there did not keep him in custody and he was arrested in southern Germany on Wednesday.

A 24-year-old student from the soldier's hometown of Offenbach also was arrested.

9,000 more police off job in Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey -- Turkey suspended 9,000 police officers, including more than a dozen in a protection force for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his family, extending a crackdown on suspected followers of a U.S.-based cleric who the government blames for orchestrating last year's coup attempt.

The officers were suspended over ties to the "terrorist network of Fethullah Gulen and for posing a threat to national security," according to a police statement issued late Wednesday. Some earlier had been assigned to oversee legal investigations into suspected Gulenists, it said. The move came several hours after prosecutors ordered the detention of more than 3,000 people, mostly civilians, on accusations of overseeing a secret structure within the police force.

Turkey has suspended or fired nearly 150,000 people, including thousands of police officers, for links to Gulen, who has denied the charges against him.

