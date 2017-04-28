Burger chain Red Robin opening 2 restaurants in central Arkansas

Colorado-based chain Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is set to open two locations in central Arkansas.

One of the restaurants is planned at the Shoppes of Benton, a 160,000-square-foot mixed-use development along Interstate 30, Benton Mayor David Mattingly told Arkansas Online on Friday.

The city of Benton has received final drawings for the project, and the permit process is soon to follow, Mattingly said.

A second Red Robin is scheduled to open in Conway at the Lewis Crossing shopping center, which is just off Interstate 40 at the Dave Ward Drive exit, said local leasing agent Roger Cole of Little Rock-based Elrod Real Estate.

Tentative opening dates have not been announced for either restaurant.

Red Robin, with its signature “Yum!” branding, has an assortment of burgers on its menu such as the barbecue-inspired “Southern Charm Burger”; the “Black and Bleu” featuring mushrooms and bleu cheese; the “Prime Chophouse”; and the fiery “Burnin’ Love.”

Other offerings include sandwiches, wraps, sides, desserts and alcoholic drinks.

Red Robin currently has two locations elsewhere in Arkansas: one in Fayetteville and another in Rogers.