Marriage Licenses

Olivia Woodward, 23, and Samuel Davies, 24, both of Little Rock.

Patrick Carpenter, 22, and Kendall Gist, 21, both of Cabot.

Uriel Castaneda Morales, 33, and Lorena Pereda Ornelas, 26, both of Little Rock.

Travis Scott, 53, and Kalia Robinson, 25, both of Little Rock.

James Davis Jr., 50, of Sherwood and Stephanie Boone, 48, of Little Rock.

Angelina Cearns, 40, and Andrea Lawson, 32, both of Cabot.

Antonio Cook, 36, and Krystle Russell, 35, both of Little Rock.

James Carter II, 60, and Cherie Wilkerson, 65, both of Sherwood.

Nathan Van Schoyck, 29, and Natalie Gallant, 27, both of Sherwood.

Michael Pope, 23, of Little Rock and Alexa Carpenter, 21, of Conway.

Divorces

FILED

17-1663. Tamara Hawkins v. Rodney Hawkins.

17-1665. Marva Jones v. Vincent Jones.

17-1666. Clarissa Ramsey v. Kenneth Ramsey.

17-1668. Ladrill Booth v. Mitchell Booth.

17-1669. Billy Jones v. Patricia Jones.

17-1670. Jodie Hamilton v. Kelsey Bastian.

17-1672. Regina Osburn v. Phillip Osburn.

17-1673. Jeremy Atkinson v. Olympia Atkinson.

GRANTED

17-663. Heather Watkins v. Lawrence Watkins.

Metro on 04/28/2017