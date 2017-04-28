Dam work to shut stretch of highway
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 2:53 a.m.
Work by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Bull Shoals Dam on Arkansas 178 will require that section of the highway to be closed today, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.
The agency will close all lanes on the bridge from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to remove equipment on the dam in preparation for severe weather in the area, the department said. Traffic will be controlled using warning signs, traffic signals, flaggers and cones.
More information about the work is available by contacting the Corps of Engineers' Mountain Home project office at (870) 425-2700.
Metro on 04/28/2017
