Exchange of gunfire in Arkansas leaves 2 men dead, police say

The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating after gunfire late Thursday left two men dead.

Officers were called shortly before midnight Thursday to Suzanne Apartments at 2123 S. Blake St. in reference to shots fired in the area, according to a news release.

One of the homicide victims was found in the parking lot of the apartment complex. The second was “on the edge of an adjoining business,” police said.

“It is still early in the investigation but it appears that the males may have shot each other,” the release states.

The victims, a 27-year-old and a 28-year-old, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their names were being withheld pending notification to next of kin.