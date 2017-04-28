For LR police horse, heads bow

ROYAL -- Past and present members of the Little Rock Police Department mounted patrol paid homage to a friend Tuesday morning at Lake Hamilton Equine Associates.

Mounted patrol horse Black Knight -- or "BK" as he was known by those who rode him -- was given a memorial service at 11 a.m. Tuesday on the veterinarian hospital's grounds. The horse died of colic April 17 after 15 years of service with the Police Department.

A solid-black warmblood that stood at about 16 hands high, Black Knight was described by the patrol as a gentle giant who was assertive when necessary.

"He was always careful not to hurt anybody, but if you got in the midst of a fight or some big crowd, he'd go to work," said officer Mitchell MacIntire, who rode Black Knight for 12 years. "He was a good horse."

Black Knight was introduced to Little Rock's mounted patrol in 2002.

"I came to work one day, and our sergeant said, 'We've got a replacement horse for you,'" MacIntire said. "I go down to the barn, and there's this big mammoth of a horse down there."

MacIntire described riding Black Knight as a "thrill."

"He had his quirks, like most horses do, but he'd always take care of you," said MacIntire, who last rode the horse in 2014.

The department said Black Knight was highly popular among those who encountered him. Officer Gary Maltbia, who rode Black Knight for his final three years, said people from out of town especially liked the horse.

Lake Hamilton Equine, which tried to nurse Black Knight back to health in his final days, took note of his receptive nature. Dr. Jess Clement described Black Knight as "stoic."

"There wasn't anything that would scare him," Clement said. "He was really a great horse."

Maltbia said the patrol noticed a decline in Black Knight's health when he stopped eating. He said Black Knight was known for his aggressive eating, and the break in this habit raised concerns.

"BK eats," Maltbia said. "When he's not eating, you can assure something is wrong."

Colic is a condition that causes intestinal complications in horses. Black Knight was taken to Lake Hamilton Equine on April 14, and Clement tried to nurse him back to health until his death three days later.

Clement said the mounted patrol officers never left Black Knight's side during his final days. He called their loyalty to their hoofed friend "exceptional."

Clement said Black Knight appeared to be pulling out of his condition the night before he died.

"He was doing very well; he felt good," Clement said. "During the night, things took a turn for the worse."

