French deny Serbs’ plea for extradition

PARIS — A French court on Thursday refused to extradite a former Kosovo prime minister to Serbia to face war-crimes charges, prompting anger in Serbia and joy in Kosovo in a case that has aggravated tensions between the rival neighbors.

The court in the northeastern town of Colmar released Ramush Haradinaj immediately after Thursday’s decision. Parties to the case have five days to appeal.

Haradinaj’s lawyer, Rachel Lindon, said the court ruled against the extradition because he would not have had a fair and balanced trial if sent to Serbia.

“He lost 3½ months” of his life waiting for this decision, Lindon told The Associated Press, “but happily it’s over.”

Serbia’s government decided Thursday to recall its ambassador in France to Belgrade for consultations and lodge a protest note to France, Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said after an emergency government session convened over Haradinaj’s release.

Thousands of people welcomed and accompanied Haradinaj from the airport, gathering at the main square in Kosovo’s capital, Pristina.