Shooter shot, dies in police standoff

MIDDLETOWN, Del. -- A man who killed a state trooper outside a convenience store was shot to death at his home Thursday after an all-night standoff with police who used explosives to blow open his home's door and windows.

Burgon Sealy Jr., 26, was killed by law enforcement officers about 20 hours after he fatally shot the trooper, said the state police superintendent, Col. Nathaniel McQueen.

Sealy fled in a car and holed up in his home, refusing to surrender despite being surrounded. He was finally shot when he emerged from the home armed Thursday morning and "engaged police," McQueen said.

Before the standoff, Sealy shot Cpl. Stephen Ballard in the parking lot of a convenience store near Bear, Del., on Wednesday, firing several rounds "at close range" when the officer was on the ground, McQueen said.

Ballard, 32, died that afternoon at a hospital.

'Sanctuary-cities' ban in Texas gains

AUSTIN, Texas -- The Texas House approved a strict ban on "sanctuary cities" Thursday, empowering local police to enforce federal immigration law against anyone they detain, and threatening jail time for police chiefs and sheriffs who refuse to do so.

The key 93-54 vote advancing the bill came just before 3 a.m. and followed 15-plus hours of heated, sometimes tearful debate, much of it from outnumbered Democrats unable to stop the bill.

It would allow Texas to withhold funding from county and local governments for acting as sanctuary cities. Texas would be the first state in which police chiefs and other officials could face a misdemeanor criminal charge of official misconduct and be removed from office for not helping enforce immigration law.

An entity failing to follow the law could be subjected to a civil penalty of $1,500 for a first offense and $25,500 for any subsequent violation.

The state Senate's version is still different enough from the House's that the two chambers must compromise.

Heavy patrols tied to Coulter protest

BERKELEY, Calif. -- The University of California at Berkeley, known as the home of the American free-speech movement, was under heavy police watch Thursday in advance of what was expected to be a large protest over a canceled appearance by conservative commentator Ann Coulter.

Dozens of police wearing flak jackets and carrying 40mm launchers that shoot "foam batons" flanked the university's main plaza while a small group of protesters who condemn Coulter staged one of two earlier rallies off-campus. Officers also took selfies with students to lighten the mood.

Police erected barricades and refused to let participants enter the campus.

Coulter supporters said the university was attempting to silence their views. The author said she was forced to cancel a speaking event at the university, although she added that she might still "swing by to say hello" to her supporters.

