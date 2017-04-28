Lanes to close by U.S. 67/167

Construction on U.S. 67/167 in Pulaski and Lonoke counties will require overnight lane closures for six days beginning Sunday, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.

At the same time, work on the highway's frontage road, T.P. White Drive, in the same location also will require intermittent lane closures.

Crews working within the U.S. 67/167 median between Vandenberg Boulevard in Jacksonville and Arkansas 5 in Cabot to place concrete barriers will require lane closures in both directions each day through May 6, weather permitting.

The inside and outside northbound lanes will alternately be closed from Vandenberg to north of Jacks Bayou between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. The same southbound lanes between Vandenberg and Arkansas 5 will alternately be closed between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Traffic will be controlled using signs and barrels, the department said.

Meanwhile, crews working on box culvert construction under T.P. White will require the closure of multiple areas. Traffic will be reduced to one lane from 8 p.m. to 1 p.m. daily, also weather permitting.

The work is part of a $79.2 million project to widen 4.6 miles of the highway between Vandenberg Boulevard and Arkansas 5 to six lanes from four.

