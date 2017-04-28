LB prospect making unofficial visit Saturday

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville is expected to host one of the top linebacker prospects in Texas, DeShaun White, for an unofficial visit during Saturday's Red-White game.

He's has been talking with with Hogs' outside linebackers coach Chad Walker

"He just kind of introduced himself and told me that he coaches outside linebackers," White said. "He asked me about my weight and if I would make it to the game Saturday. Of course, he's looking forward to me coming out and kind of wants to see how I'm looking weight wise."

White, 6-1, 210 pounds of Richland High School in North Richland Hills, Texas, has 14 scholarship offers from Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Arizona State, TCU, UCLA, Ole Miss and others. He's added about 10 pounds to his frame.

"During the season, I was weighing maybe close to 200 and now I'm up to a good 210," White said.

He's looking forward to learning more about the Razorbacks.

"I don't know much about Arkansas yet, but I'm looking forward to it," White said.

The Hogs haven't extended an offer, but that might change. White recently said on Twitter he would be announcing top schools in the near future.

"Arkansas would definitely be in there if given an offer, which I think if things go the right way they will," White said.

After talking to Walker, White said like the Hogs are high on his ability.

"I really wouldn't want to drive five hours if I didn't think I was a priority," he said.

White, who had 130 tackles (16 for loss), 4 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble as a junior, reports running an electronic time of 4.56 seconds in the 40-yard dash during a recent Under Armour All American camp.

He has been timed at 10.96 seconds in the 100 meters and also runs legs of the 400- and 800-meter relays.

White has a 3.7 grade point average and has plans to be a high school football coach after his playing days are over. He said his coaches have fueled his desire to go into the profession.

"A lot of people ask me what my dream school would be and I joke around and say Richland High School because the coaches I'm around now," White said. "I always say I have like 10 plus dads because of the them having constant love for me. They want me to be better. They push me hard."

"If I could just impact someone else's life like that and lead them in the right direction, I think that's a life well spent."

He also credits his mother, Geniva Turner for helping shape him into the person he is.

"I've always been a momma's boy," White said. "My mom has always taken care of me. My biggest thing is to take care of her when I can, so if given the opportunity to play in the [NFL] I'm going to maximize the heck out of it and give it back to my mom and back to my community."

Defenders to visit

LSU commitments cornerback Ar'Darius Washington and linebacker Micah Baskerville will be making their way to Fayetteville for A second time.

Washington, 5-9, 168, 4.57 seconds in the 40-yard dash, and Baskerville, 6-2, 216 of Shreveport Evangel, visited the Hogs on April 1 and came away impressed with the family atmosphere.

"They're like family, that's one thing that comes to mind," Washington said. Players came to talk to the two commitments and made them feel as if they were already on the team

Receivers coach Michael Smith has been trying to get Washington and Baskerville back to Fayetteville.

"He's just showing love," Washington said. "He wants us to be Razorbacks."

Point guard to visit

Point guard Jalen Harris, who is expected to transfer from the University of New Mexico, arrived in Fayetteville on Thursday for the start of his official visit and is expected to leave Saturday.

Harris, 6-2, 156 pounds, started 18 of 31 games as a freshman and averaged 4.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists. His parents accompanied him on the trip.

Should he choose Arkansas, he would have to sit a year and would be eligible to play in the 2018-2019 season.

E-mail Richard Davenport at

rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 04/28/2017