It's found in America

America: Where I was born, attended church, worked in the cotton fields, graduated high school, served in the military, married, and, with my wife by my side, raised four children. I love this land and have called it home for 79 years.

Of late I have been disturbed by the actions of some. I have heard it said, "If you are not a part of the solution, you are a part of the problem." We have lived under a two-party system for over 200 years and it has worked. Why? Because of the grace of God.

I like what the song states in this line, "America, America! God shed his grace on thee. And crown thy good with brotherhood, from sea to shining sea." Where is that brotherhood? America, love it or leave it.

The apostle Paul wrote, "I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men; for kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty." Are we doing that, or are we spending our time whining and complaining about what is going on?

Let's give President Trump the same privilege we've given past presidents to do the job, and we just might be surprised.

FREDDY BOEN

Fordyce

Jump through hoops

I went in to renew my driver's license. I was asked if I wanted the advanced license. I asked what the purpose of this advanced license is and was told it would get me into the courthouse for the 2020 elections.

I was given a sheet of requirements, of which I needed to supply three. For our purposes everything we own is in my wife's name. That left me with choices of my Social Security card, a copy of our bank balance, and a fishing license. I went and got a fishing license even though I don't fish. Oh yes, I was told that any of these items could be turned down if not agreed upon.

I have been an educator and professional musician for over 50 years and have my master's, yet I was challenged to come up with three proofs of who I am. Oh, yes, I hadn't heard of the voting rights law. What are poor, uneducated people going to do? I'm guessing they won't be able to vote and it may come as a surprise to them.

It seems gerrymandering and this law are trying to assure someone of a political victory.

ALLAN D. GIBSON

Fayetteville

Till it happens to you

At schools today, we hear people talking about others in a way that they probably wouldn't want to be talked about. Maybe they don't have the same features or ability to communicate with others like other people do. Maybe they don't have everything that a guy or girl wants, or maybe they don't like the way they look. But that gives nobody a reason to talk about them in a rude way or even point out their flaws. Everyone has insecurities and pain, and the last thing we need to do is point those insecurities out. Have you ever wondered if you were the bully? Ever wondered if you hurt someone? Ever wondered if you were the cause of someone wanting to end their life?

Most people at school walk around and we look at them seeing that they just look fine, but maybe you don't know what is going on at home or even how they are feeling on the inside. Ask yourself, "Do I want to be talked bad about?" If not, don't do it to others. You never know how bad you hurt a person with the little things you say until it happens to you, or until you see the pain of someone and what they are going through.

I think most bullying comes out of jealousy, or even out of your own pain. If you have jealousy for a person, find ways to show them that they are beautiful and important or maybe give them compliments just to make yourself feel better. If you are having pain, there is always a way out because pain is only temporary. Use your pain to help others when they are having problems, and use your experience to help those people who are just about done with life; build them up and let them know that they are here for a reason.

Find ways to serve others and love others, and you will see a very big difference in the way you look at people and yourself. Find nice things to bring others up instead of down. Find ways to make others happy and you will be happy.

JOY FRANCO

Sherwood

Consumerism effects

A recent study from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that in 1950, households spent 37 percent of their income on food and clothing, whereas in 2010 we spent 13 percent of income on the same goods. Simultaneously, grocery stores have evolved to become warehouses with products of vast varieties and historically low prices. Many people see this cheap consumption as evidence of a society obsessed with materialism, a belief supported by the extravagant abundance of grocery stores.

But is this true? Consider a scenario where a furniture store is offering you unlimited amounts of sofas for free. How many do you take? Just one? Maybe two? Why not three? Because likely the first couch would be useful in the living room, the second, maybe a bedroom. But the third--would just waste space. Sofas, along with most material possessions, decrease in usefulness with each addition until a point where another sofa would provide no further use.

In 1950, families had fewer items as it took a large percentage of income to afford the bare necessities; thus, making additional purchases could substantially improve a family's welfare. Today, since we make more money and therefore consume more goods, additional purchases will not improve welfare nearly as much as they did in 1950. Instead, we reach a desired consumption much sooner with enough remaining income to spend on things that make our lives meaningful--education, traveling, concerts--asserting the opposite of what critics claim: Consumerism makes us value material goods less, not more.

THOMAS MOORE

Fort Smith

Abolish death penalty

Three Arkansas Democrat-Gazette columnists, Paul Greenberg, Philip Martin and John Brummett--each in their unique way, were on the same page this Sunday--all against the death penalty in Arkansas. Many valid, evidence-based reasons have been discussed (and even sung about--Tom Neilson, "Eight Men Dying") in recent weeks nationally and internationally as well as locally.

For me, as an adult U.S. citizen (for over 40 years), as a family physician who has witnessed and helped ease the trauma and pain that crime victims and their families cope with (for over 30 years), as a mother (for almost 30 years) and as a proud but very concerned Arkansan (for close to 10 years), I have always been and will always be against the death penalty.

As I've heard and read several experienced people say this month, the work goes beyond this week, no matter what happened Thursday. We must admit that victims and their families feel incredible pain when violent crimes occur. Executions focus on a few prisoners and criminals. Executions don't effectively treat the victims of all violent crimes that occur.

What about all the victims' families whose murderers didn't get the death penalty? What about people who are brutally assaulted but not murdered? What effective options are available in other states? Unfortunately, very little is available in Arkansas. We need trained victims' assistance opportunities that are readily available for all, starting the very day the violence occurs and ongoing as needed. Arkansans will be much better off if we choose to abolish the death penalty--better off ethically, financially, legally, emotionally and spiritually. The majority of citizens of other states and nations will also respect us a great deal more.

"Execute justice, not people" (The Abolitionist Action Committee) is the phrase that sums it up for me. Let's work together to create effective alternatives to the death penalty in Arkansas.

LAURA FRANKENSTEIN

Little Rock

Was sad justification

I think Rose McGarrity's letter, "Is there a connection?" was a sad excuse to justify the millions of innocent pre-born babies that have been murdered over the last 40-plus years.

She made reference to a study that said that the crime rate had gone down in the 20 years after abortion was legalized because if these children had been born unwanted, they would have most likely grown up to be criminals.

Ms. McGarrity, I would say that Roe v. Wade was the beginning of the cheapening of life and as a result multiple murders are taking place daily in our city and all over this nation. Have we been so brainwashed that we can actually believe our streets are safer today because of the abortions that have taken place over the last four decades?

The Bible says in Jeremiah: "Before I formed you in the womb I knew you; before you were born I sanctified you."

JAN KEITH

Little Rock

Editorial on 04/28/2017