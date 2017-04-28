Man with sawed-off shotgun robs Little Rock Waffle House; same restaurant held up days earlier

A man with a sawed-off shotgun threatened to shoot two Waffle House employees as he robbed the chain's restaurant near the Little Rock airport in the second hold-up there this week, police said.

No injuries were reported and no arrests were made in the robbery early Friday at the Waffle House at 3202 Bankhead Drive, which is just south of the airport.

Police say the employees were "visibly upset and crying" when officers arrived after 1:20 a.m. The workers told investigators the assailant came out of the restroom holding a sawed-off shotgun and then demanded cash from the register, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

At different times, the robber told each employee not to look at him as he pointed the gun at them, police said. He reportedly told one that he would "blow your ... head off" if she looked at him.

The man escaped with an unknown amount of cash.

The robber wore a red hoodie, black pants and a blue-knit cap pulled down to hide his face. He was described as a skinny black man who stood about 5 foot 8 and weighed 130 pounds.

The hold-up comes after the same Waffle House was robbed early Tuesday by a man who approached workers outside, displayed a gun and then made off with cash from the register. The robber was said to be black a male who stood about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighed around 160 pounds.

It wasn't clear if the two hold-ups were believed to be related.